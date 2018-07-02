Police search forests for Sharday

Shardah Emmanuel...missing

ANTI-kidnapping Unit officers led by Port-of-Spain CID head acting Senior Supt Ajith Persad yesterday combed several areas in Central, including the forests, in search of missing nursing assistant Sharday Emmanuel.

The 22-year-old Mamoral No 1 woman went missing last Wednesday after telling her boyfriend Kyle she was going to Chaguanas to collect something. Sharday has not been seen or heard of since.

Officers were hampered in their search over the weekend because of inclement weather, but several forested areas were searched and officers have been liaising with other units in the police service to assist in the search.

Investigators have questioned a man who is known to Sharday and his cellular phone has been seized as part of the ongoing investigations.