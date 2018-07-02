PM to see specialist before heading to Jamaica

PM Dr Keith Rowley

PRIME Minister Dr Keith Rowley is scheduled to leave tomorrow to attend the 33rd Regular Meeting of the Conference of Heads of Government of the Caribbean Community (Caricom).

The conference will be held in Montego Bay, Jamaica from from July 4 to 6. Foreign and Caricom Affairs Minister Dennis Moses will accompany Rowley to the Caricom conference.

Finance Minister Colm Imbert will act as prime minister in Rowley's absence.

Rowley, at an event at Hillview College last Friday, disclosed that he had been experiencing back pains.

He went to the doctor on that day. Rowley was scheduled to see a specialist today.