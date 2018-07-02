No arrests in Massy robbery
FIVE days after gunmen ambushed employees of Massy Stores Super Centre in Gulf View and stole approximately $250,000, police are yet to make an arrest.
Around 6 am last Wednesday, four gunmen accosted employees who had just arrived at the store and forced their way inside.
While inside, they forced a branch manager to hand over keys to a vault and stole the money.
No one was injured during the robbery and police said the thieves had a getaway car waiting in the parking lot.
Cpl Burke of the San Fernando CID is leading the investigations.