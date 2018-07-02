Breaking
'No accountability' Sinanan: Unusual rainfall on Sunday Flood warning cancelled Probe ongoing in police shooting PM to see specialist before heading to Jamaica
N Touch
Monday 2 July 2018
follow us
News

No arrests in Massy robbery

PHOTO COURTESY MASSY STORES.

FIVE days after gunmen ambushed employees of Massy Stores Super Centre in Gulf View and stole approximately $250,000, police are yet to make an arrest.

Around 6 am last Wednesday, four gunmen accosted employees who had just arrived at the store and forced their way inside.

While inside, they forced a branch manager to hand over keys to a vault and stole the money.

No one was injured during the robbery and police said the thieves had a getaway car waiting in the parking lot.

Cpl Burke of the San Fernando CID is leading the investigations.

Comments

Reply to this story

News