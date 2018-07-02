'No accountability' Persad quits TT's High Commission in India

TT's High commissioner to India Dave Persad

TT's High Commissioner to India Dave Persad is coming back home after just under two years in New Delhi.

Persad sent a letter to Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley this morning, in which he referred to a report he sent last month about difficulties he is having in managing the affairs of the commission's offices.

Persad, an attorney at law, was former chairman of the Tabaquite/Talparo Regional Corporation under the People's Partnership government but campaigned for the ruling People's National Movement in the last election.

He was appointed High Commissioner with accreditation to Sri Lanka and Indonesia. Newsday was told yesterday by a senior staff member at the commission that Persad raised several matters in his report to Rowley, about financial accountability.

He also referred to the Head of Chancery at the commission, Stacy Hinds, leaving for Sri Lanka last week, without informing him. Persad asked Rowley to accept his resignation and allow him to return to Trinidad by July 30.