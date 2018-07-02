Nadine wants business sector to play bigger role in tourism

Tourism Secretary Nadine Stewart-Phillips is urging the private sector to play a bigger role in the tourism industry by providing exciting activities for visitors, especially cruise ship passengers.

Saying that entrepreneurs must ensure visitors have a memorable experience in Tobago, Stewart-Phillips said the Tobago House of Assembly was getting cruise ships to come to Tobago but then most the businesses in Scarborough, which have the schedules of the arrivals, are closed on Sundays.

“This is a call for the private sector to step up, this is a call for persons, if you know that you have artefacts and so on for sale, get a spot and set up because, it cannot always and only be the Tobago House of Assembly.”

She said by providing services to visitors, entrepreneurs will benefit more from the sector.

Meanwhile, Finance Secretary Joel Jack said developing Tobago’s tourism industry was a priority for the THA with the proposed Sandals project as the main driver.

“We are actively collaborating with the central government to expand and diversify Tobago’s tourism base, through the construction of a 750-room Sandals Resort on the island," Jack said in presenting the THA budget estimates last week Monday at the Assembly Legislature in Scarborough.

He said the resort would add to the island’s stock of high quality rooms and also lead to development in other areas, such as tourism, education, culture and agriculture.

“High quality food is an essential ingredient for the hotel industry and the Sandals project will present us with a great opportunity, to upgrade our farms and fishing establishments to meet the expanded demand for food,” he said.

Jack claimed the Sandal’s project has generated interest among local, regional, and international entrepreneurs who see potential for investment on the island.