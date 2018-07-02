Nadine: Visitor arrivals up by 1,540 for Jan-May 2018

Tourism Secretary Nadine Stewart Phillips refers to a copy of Newsday Tobago during her contribution to the debate on the Tobago House of Assembly 2018/2018 budget proposals in the Assembly Chamber in Scarborough last Thursday. Seated to her right is Finance Secretary Joel Jack.

Domestic arrivals on the air bridge increased in 2017, over 2016, but there was a decrease in arrivals on the sea bridge for the same period.

Meanwhile, visitor arrivals to Tobago for January to May 2018 have shown an increase of 1,540 to 12,540, over the same period for 2017.

This information was provided by Tourism Secretary Nadine Stewart-Phillips who also said the tourism sector was currently showing positive growth despite challenges with funds, and the air and sea bridges.

During debate on the 2018/2019 Tobago House of Assembly (THA) budget last Thursday afternoon at the Assembly Chamber, Scarborough, Stewart Phillips, provided data on domestic arrivals for 2016 and 2017.

“Domestic arrival via the air bridge increased from 479,409 in 2016 to 485,134 in 2017 while domestic arrivals by sea declined to 418,000 in 2017 from 249,428 passengers in 2016. This decline in 2017 was attributed to the challenges on the sea bridge,” she said.

“International airline arrivals to Tobago increased from 26,935 in 2016 to 28,190 in 2017. For cruise ships, arrivals in 2017-2018 stood at 82,000 when compared to arrivals in 2016-2017 which was 23, 821.

“Although we may attribute this significant increase in arrivals as a result of the natural disasters up north, Tobago would not have been considered if the destination was not known beforehand to these various cruise lines,” she added.

Stewart- Phillips said a “Last Call” marketing campaign launched at the World Travel Market in 2017 also helped increased the island’s visitor arrivals by 13.5 percent from the United Kingdom from March 2018.

“It is evident from the data presented that more work must be done to improve our arrival numbers, but we cannot cover the fact that we have done better last year than we did in the previous year. The indicators have already begun to show positive results for 2018 as Tobago recorded an increase in visitor arrivals,” she said.

Stewart Phillips reported that Pigeon Point Heritage Park and Beach Facility recorded 144,436 visitors in 2017 and generated revenues of $5,746,006 while Store Bay Beach Facility generates an income of $423,086 from rental spaces.

She also reported that the Tourism Division has began efforts to develop the sector through several initiatives including the establishment of tourism youth clubs in seven secondary schools in Tobago, the creation of a primary school quiz competition, re-establishment and appointment of a board for the Tobago Festivals Commission and appointment of a task force to review the operations at the Pembroke Heritage Park.

She also noted work on the refurbishment and the re-commissioning of the Speyside Beach Facility, ongoing renovation works at the Fort King George Heritage Park and at the Mt Irvine Beach Facility.

Stewart Phillips said the Division’s would next focus attention on improving customer service in Tobago.

The Tobago Tourism Agency Limited would be embarking on an island wide customer service training programme, first targeting workers at immigration and, taxi drivers at the airport and in the hotel and restaurant sectors over the next few months, she said.

Referring to the three-year Road Map for growth created by Agency, Stewart Phillps said stay-over arrivals were expected to increase by 90 percent by 2020. The plan would also focus on driving incremental businesses to small properties (40 per cent), increase business to the island (10 per cent) and to increase the number of cruise ship arrivals for the 2019 cruise season.