Mason’s back burned at hospital

A mason employed at the Port of Spain General hospital did not have to go too far to seek medical treatment on Sunday when he suffered severe burns to his back while tiling one of the elevators there.

Around midday, the mason, along with another workman, was tiling when sparks from the grinder used by another workman ignited some glue.

The mason, whose back was turned, felt excruciating pain as flames began enveloping the lower part of his back.

The screaming mason was helped by a colleague and security guards nearby called an attendant, who took the injured man to the casualty department. Doctors gave him emergency treatment and he was taken to the burns unit.

Yesterday his condition was described as serious and he was expected to be transferred to the Eric Williams Medical Sciences Complex.

An investigation has been ordered.

Hospital officials confirmed the incident but said they did not wish to disclose the patient’s name or any information about his condition.