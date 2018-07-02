Integrity Commission: Declare your assets
CHAIRMAN of the Integrity Commission Justice Melville Baird today appealed to people in public life to declare their assets.
Baird said while it is mandatory for people in public life to file their declaration on May 31 every year, only 74 per cent adhered to the law for 2017.
“I am appealing to them to come and file it. There is nothing difficult about that, come and file your declarations. You are a person in public life then you have the accompanied responsibility to file your declaration. It is the law of the land, it is not my law. The law of the land – The Integrity in Public Life Act – provides certain penalties for people who do not do that.