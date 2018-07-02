Integrity Commission: Declare your assets

The Integrity Commission of TT Secondary Schools Poster Design Project -2018 Awards Ceremony. At right Justice Melville Baird ( Chairman) congratulates from 2nd right 1st place winner David Ramlakhan,of San Fernando East Secondary School, 3rd place Rebekah Beepat of Debe Secondary and 2nd place Dylan Samaroo of Naparima Boys Secondary holding their pieces at NALIS, Port of Spain. PHOTO BY AZLAN MOHAMMED

CHAIRMAN of the Integrity Commission Justice Melville Baird today appealed to people in public life to declare their assets.

Baird said while it is mandatory for people in public life to file their declaration on May 31 every year, only 74 per cent adhered to the law for 2017.

“I am appealing to them to come and file it. There is nothing difficult about that, come and file your declarations. You are a person in public life then you have the accompanied responsibility to file your declaration. It is the law of the land, it is not my law. The law of the land – The Integrity in Public Life Act – provides certain penalties for people who do not do that.