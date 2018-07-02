Hazel Manning: We miss him

Hazel Manning

HAZEL Manning, widow of former prime minister the late Patrick Manning, yesterday spent a very quiet day remembering her husband who had died exactly two years before.

"It is a very quiet time for the family, very quiet and very reflective," she told Newsday.

"We miss him more than ever. As time goes on and on, you really realise he's not coming back, and we just miss him more than ever. "

Newsday asked how she would like people in their own hearts to remember her husband.

She replied, "He really loved his country and he sacrificed everything to make sure Trinidad and Tobago did well. He had a belief that the country was capable of achieving international status, just as we were able to do for the steel band and Carnival and things like that. The country is creative and he felt if it was well-structured and well-ordered it would be able to achieve so much. He firmly believed that. He spent a lot of his time to get that to happen. He sacrificed a lot."

Regarding calls for a Patrick Manning Development Fund, she said, "There is a committee and we are working on it."