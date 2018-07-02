Funeral of former TT footballer Rondon tomorrow

THE funeral service for former national footballer Lawrence Rondon will be held at St Paul’s RC Church, Couva Main Road, next to the Couva Police Station, tomorrow at 2 pm.

Lawrence “Fred” Rondon was a former captain of St Benedict’s College in 1967, and represented the Colleges League Football Team, South Trinidad, and Caroni Limited Football Team, before representing the Police Service with distinction. He was a member of the national football team that participated in the FIFA World Cup 1974 CONCACAF qualifiers.

The Veteran Footballers Foundation of TT (VFFOTT) expressed sadness after hearing the news of Rondon’s death at age 68 on Friday.

A release by the VFFOTT said, “Lawrence Rondon was a gentle giant, a man of integrity, with the desired moral fabric and a gentleman with his God as his guide.

He was as an exemplar, a father figure who moulded young boys into men of principle and good character.

He was a knowledgeable coach, a motivator, and excellent strategist.”