Flood warning cancelled

UNDER WATER: The glow of streetlights reflect on flood waters at Independence Square, Port of Spain. PHOTO BY AZLAN MOHAMMED

THE Meteorological Office has cancelled a flash flood warning for Trinidad.

A release from the Meteorological Office said flood waters had receded and minimal rainfall was expected today.

The public has been advised to assess their environment for safety concerns. People are also advised to "avoid wading or driving through residual flood water." The Meterological Office said, " This is the final public warning message for this flash flood event. Remain vigilant."

The public is asked to, "continue to monitor official sources for information." The flood warning which was issued, was designated as "green level."

"Green can be used to designate the risk of flooding as likely, unlikely or very low impact within the risk assessment matrix used by the Meterological Office."