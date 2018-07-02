Ex-TT volleyballer dies at age 32

TT’s Ayanna Dyette, second from right, competes at the 2015 Pan Am Games alongside partner Malika Davidson, right, against Mexico in Toronto, Canada.

FORMER TT volleyballer Ayanna Dyette died of cervical cancer yesterday at age 32.

Dyette played indoor volleyball before moving on to beach volleyball. Her most competitive years was on the NORCECA beach circuit and she won the hearts of many with her inviting smile. Her career on the circuit started in 2010 and continued until 2016. Her partners included Nadiege Honore, Elki Philip, Malika Davison and Nancy Joseph. She played at the 2015 Pan American Games in Toronto, Canada and had her first and only participation at the FIVB world tour in St Petersburg, USA, also in 2015.

Expressing condolences to Dyette was the Trinidad and Tobago Olympic Committee (TTOC). The TTOC said, “Ayanna’s enthusiasm, commitment and love for her family, friends and country, her passion for the sport of volleyball, her pride and joy in representing her country have left an indelible positive impression on everyone who knew and met her.

Her courageous battle and indomitable will in the face of her illness, her unwavering faith and trust in God provided inspiration to those who knew her. May she rest in peace.”