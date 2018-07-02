Breaking
Monday 2 July 2018
Cybercrimes unit investigating death threats to police

File Photo: Jeff Mayers.

Death threats issued to the sergeant in charge of the Central Division Task Force and other police officers via social media are being investigated by the Police Cybercrimes Unit.

ASP Richard Smith of the Central Division said the death threats, which went viral last week, are now engaging the attention of his colleagues at the Cybercrimes Unit.

He said he was almost certain the messages could be traced and the perpetrators brought to justice.

