Cops question suspects in Tamana murder

HOMICIDE police investigating the murder of Tamana businessman John “JJ” Samaroo and the attempted murder of his wife Saraswatee, have detained a suspect who is assisting the officers with their inquiries.

The suspect, who is also from the Tamana area and is in his thirties, was held last week.

The police are expected to approach the Director of Public Prosecutions for advice on Tuesday. They believe the killing was domestic-related.

On June 21, around 9.40 pm, Samaroo, owner of JJ’s Mini Mart was putting out garbage on the pavement when two masked men, armed with cutlasses and knives ambushed him and chopped him in the head, yanked back his head and slit his throat. The men then ran into the mini mart, grabbed his Saraswatee and demanded cash and other valuables. After robbing her, the bandits also slit her throat and stabbed her once in the chest before escaping. She was taken to the Sangre Grande Hospital where she is said to be in serious condition.