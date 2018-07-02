Chin whips field at Mountain Bike series

Ryan Chin

RYAN CHIN of Breakaway club whipped the field to win the Elite four-lap race recently, as the Trinidad and Tobago Cycling Federation (TTCF), in collaboration with the Trailing Edge MTB (Mountain Bike) team, held its Xco League Series #3 at the U-Pick Farms, Chaguaramas.

Chin completed the course in a time of one hour 41 minutes and 39 seconds. His clubmate Christopher Govia was a distant second in one hour 45 minutes and 48 seconds, with Adam Farfan of Survival OS third in one hour 46 minutes and 55 seconds.

The Slipstream pair of Ryan Mendes (one hour 50 minutes 32 seconds) and David Hackshaw (one hour 58 minutes 49 seconds) were fourth and fifth respectively.

In the Sport Elite 2-lap race, Gordon Neufville of Breakaway club was first in 57 minutes 20 seconds, ahead of Juan Escudero of Survival OS (58 minutes and 23 seconds) and Vishal Bachoon (58 minutes and 53 seconds).

Rounding off the field were Robert Sulgan of Survival OS (one hour, one minute), Vidal Ramlagan (one hour, two minutes and 31 seconds), Greg Downes (one hour, four minutes and 38 seconds), Stefan Francique of MTB Kings (one hour, five minutes and 21 seconds), Matthew Hillbrich of Survival OS (one hour, six minutes and 33 seconds) and Kristed Herbert of MTB Kings (one hour, 13 minutes).

According to a TTCF media release, the event was sponsored by the group “Helping Our Farmers”.

Other Results

(clubs in brackets) –

Tinymites 2 laps: 1. Jean-Luc James-Smith 1.03:31.

Women 2 laps: 1. Gabriella Samuel (MTB Kings) 1.06:33; 2. Shelly Ann Augustine (MTB Kings) 1.07:19; 3. Wendy Ann Thomas (MTB Kings) 1.19:32.

Juveniles 2 laps: 1. Michel Lopez (Rigtech) 1.04:55.

Masters 40-49: 1. Warren Stewart (Survival OS) 1.04:27; 2. Ed Moy 1.05:21; 3. Douglas Boyce (Survival OS) 1.05:52; 4. Colin de Freitas (MTB Kings) 1.10:31.

Masters 50-59: 1. Walter Paul (Rigtech Sonics) 1.09:22.