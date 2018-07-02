Caricom commission recommends ending marijuana ban

In this April 20, 2018 file photo, a woman exhales while smoking a joint during the 4-20 annual marijuana celebration, in Vancouver, British Columbia.

Caricom heads are to consider ending a ban on marijuana when they meet this week – July 4-6 – in Montego Bay, Jamaica.

The Jamaica Gleaner, in an article published today, said dismantling of the prohibition of marijuana in its totality across member states is a key recommendation contained in the report of the Caricom Regional Commission on Marijuana 2018.

While the commission called for a ban on marijuana smoking and other uses in all public spaces, it argued that a strictly regulated framework for marijuana, similar to that for alcohol and tobacco, should be introduced.

The report stated, "The commission is unanimous in its view that the current classification for cannabis/ marijuana as a 'dangerous drug' with 'no value' or narcotic should be changed to a classification of legal cannabis as a 'controlled substance'."

The Jamaica Gleaner also reported commission members argued that children and young people must be protected from possible adverse effects of marijuana.

As such, the commission called for the maintenance of a ban on marijuana use by children and young people, within an appropriate age limit, should be maintained except for medical reasons.

The commission also recommended treatment and diversion programmes rather than prosecution or criminalisation of those under-age young people who do use marijuana.