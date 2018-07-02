Breaking
Archie is back

CHIEF Justice Ivor Archie is ready to resume duties today.

Archie, who went on his second leg of vacation in May 19, returned to the country on Saturday, sources close to him said.

Some of his vacation time was spent attending judicial conferences as Chief Justice while also continuing his work at the Federal Justice Centre in Washington, where he took up a research fellowship. He also attended the Organisation of American States’ meeting on Problem Solving Courts from June 11-16.

Archie had cut short his March 20 to May 9 vacation because of his mother’s death on April 29.

During his absence, the CJ lost his judicial review claim against the Law Association. The Court of Appeal ruled it was perfectly reasonable for the association to investigate allegations regarding his conduct.

He has appealed and the hearing is set to be heard at the London-based Privy Council on July 23.

