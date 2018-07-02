AmCham elects new head

Newly elected AMCHAM president Patricia Ghany.

PATRICIA GHANY is the new president of the TT American Chamber of Commerce (AmCham TT), the second woman to hold the post in the business group’s 26- year history.

She was elected at the group’s annual general meeting on Friday at the Trinidad Hilton, St Ann’s. She replaces Mitchell de Silva and will serve for two years.

In her maiden speech, Ghany highlighted three points to focus on during her tenure: gender parity; improving the business climate and investment; and digital and technological transformation.

Ghany opened her tenure with strong words for the conditions she felt were stifling opportunities in the country.

“Inefficient processes, outdated legislation, weak institutions, systemic corruption and high levels of both white collar and violent crime are all disincentives to investment,” she said. Citing US tech company Uber, which pulled out of the TT market because of “economic and business decisions”, Ghany said it should be a wake up call for the country.

But, she said, there is still hope. “We believe that our country’s best days are yet to come. Trinidad and Tobago has always had the potential to be the true pathway to the Americas. So we need action.

“With the right national and corporate policies and vision and commitment to execution, this can still be achieved,” she said.