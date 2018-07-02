ACP Archie takes up duties at Southern Division

ACP Joanne Archie…Southern Division, TTPS

Joanne Archie will, from today, begin work as an Assistant Commissioner of Police at the Southern Division of the Trinidad and Tobago Police (TTPS).

Archie, who was uo to last week assigned to the Tobago Division as a Senior Superintendent, announced at the police town meeting in Les Coteaux last Wednesday night announced her move to Trinidad.

She said, “that doesn’t mean Tobago will not remain in my heart because I have roots in Tobago. I want to wish you all the best in keeping your community and Tobago safe. I want you to continue to work with the police,” she told gathered residents.

Archie came to Tobago to fill the position of Senior Superintendent in 2015. A former Public Information Officer for the Police Service, she replaced ACP Peter Reyes who was removed after he allegedly refused to switch off his cellular phone while on board a Caribbean Airlines aircraft to Tobago in 2014.

Last Wednesday, Archie urged Tobagonians to continue to foster a healthy respectful relationship between the police, adding that this partnership was needed to curb crime on the island. She boasted about the Tobago police’s ability to manage crime levels over the years, noting that the Division’s 39 per cent detection rate surpassed the 39 per cent rate set by the TTPS for 2018.

Archie stated in 2015 during weekly press briefing at Police Administration Building, Port-of-Spain by TTPS in March 2015 when the announcement of her relocation to Tobago was made, that she was looking forward to the new position. She added that her focus will be towards safety as it relates to tourism and resident and fostering close relationship with residents.

Speaking to Newsday Tobago on her last day as senior superintendent for the Tobago district Archie said is satisfied with her performance in Tobago over the past three years. “At times I faced some challenges but I think I was able to achieve quite a lot because we were able to maintain a certain crime level on the island. I have formed many partnerships and I have earned the respect and support of the police officers on the island,”

“I have accomplished what I set out to achieve as we are currently experiencing a 26 percent on serious crimes, we were able to decrease the number of break-ins to 47 percent. I was able to develop several officers through training and we increased the community engagement as a means of proactive crime reduction

Archie called on members of the community to continue to foster a strong relationship with the police to curb crime in Tobago.