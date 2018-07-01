USC to collaborate with John Hopkins University

WHILE boasting the University of the Southern Caribbean (USC) has one of the top rated nursing programs in the Caribbean, USC’s president Hilary Bowman said the university will be collaborating with the world-renowned John Hopkins University in the US to form an academic alliance to offer the Nurse Practitioners’ program which would lead to the Doctor in Nurse Practice.

Bowman was today speaking at the university's 85th graduation ceremony in Maracas Valley, St Joseph.

“I must commend this department for producing the top student in the 2017-2018 nursing examination in TT with an average score of 90.3. Allow me at this juncture to warmly extend congratulations to Ms Joanne Alleyne for her outstanding performance.

“This advance training would allow Caribbean nurses to practise nursing beyond the level of a registered nurse. This therefore calls for us to have modern facilities and state-of-the-art nursing laboratories on our campus. John Hopkins University has been accepting all of USC’s credits from the Bachelor of Science in Nutrition and Dietetics.”