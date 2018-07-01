TTFA, SSFL pay tribute to Lawrence Rondon Ex-national footballer passes away

1968 TT football team: Gerald Figeroux, Leroy DeLeon, Bertrand Grell, Jimmy Springer, Selwyn Murren, Arnim David, Mervyn Crawford (back row); Buggy Haynes, Lawrence Rondon, Tyrone DeLaBastide, Gally Cummings, Wilfred Cave (front row).

The Trinidad and Tobago Football Association (TTFA) has extended condolences to the family of former national player Lawrence Rondon who passed away at age 68 on Friday morning.

London, a former St Benedict’s College standout in the 1960s, was a member of the TT team that narrowly missed out on qualification for the 1974 World Cup. He played in all five of the final round qualifying matches in 1973 including the famous 4-0 victory over Mexico.

TTFA president David John-Williams paid tribute to Rondon for his services to the country. “Lawrence was a tower of strength in defence for TT during his career. The thoughts of the TTFA and its board of directors are with Lawrence’s family at this point in time. He is someone who made a great contribution to football in this country,” John-Williams stated.

The Secondary Schools Football League (SSFL) also paid tribute to Rondon who coached Carapichaima East Secondary for five years.

SSFL president William Wallace described Rondon as one of the pioneers of the schools league. “Lawrence was a stalwart of the league and St Benedict’s College. Everyone who followed football back then would be able to recall the level of support and strength he provided in the back line while the likes of Steve David, Leroy De Leon and Warren Archibald took care of the attack,” stated Wallace

“His love and contribution for the game locally never ended and he went on to offer his advice and knowledge through coaching,” Wallace added.