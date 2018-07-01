Breaking
Sunday 1 July 2018
News

Taxi driver mistakenly shot by cops after being robbed

A 39-year-old San Juan taxi driver who was shot twice and robbed by a man posing as a passenger early this morning, managed to wrest the gun from the bandit but was shot once in the shoulder by police officers who mistook him for the bandit.

Kurt Short is listed in a critical condition after undergoing emergency surgery.

The drama started around 12.15 am when Short, who was driving his black Nissan Tiida along Eastern Main Road, San Juan, picked up two men who asked to be taken to Port of Spain.

