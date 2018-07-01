Breaking
Petrotrin probes fake diesel tanker

INVESTIGATIONS are ongoing, State-owned Petrotrin confirmed yesterday, into illegal storage of diesel in a separate compartment from the designated storage area of a tank on a truck operated by a private contractor.

On Thursday, company officials called in the Fraud Squad when an employee of the contractor drove the truck into Pointe-a-Pierre refinery to refill diesel. Police said they were called in to enquire as to why the truck’s tank appear to have a separate compartment attached to it.

Sunday Newsday was told that suspicions were aroused about the measurement of diesel pumped being compromised.

However, a Petrotrin official said yesterday that the company’s security personnel and not the police is continuing investigations.

