Millennials in TT

MILLENNIALS may very well be the most talked about generation of all time. Numerous attributes have become handed to those of us born between the early 1980s and the late 1990s. This generation has been recognised as the most entitled and lazy generation in earth’s history.

We have been said to be the generation that bounces from job to job with our bean bags, and want for company dogs. However, we have in fact helped in revolutionising how everything is done in the world today. Caribbean millennials are no less revolutionary and full of potential. Usain Bolt has made just as much global impact as Zuckerberg, Jay Shetty, Lewis Howes, and Beyonce–yes, Beyonce.

It was interesting to type “Millennials are…” in a Google search bar. It made me chuckle when Google predicted a lazy, entitled, and selfish generation of snowflakes. A snowflake is essentially someone whose parents raised them with an inflated sense of their own uniqueness, making them more prone to taking offence, less resilient and emotionally vulnerable to cope with views that challenge their own. All of that, as we apparently continue to kill industries such as diamonds, napkins and fabric softeners. I invite readers to try this exercise.

Before even moving to Trinidad I realised the millennials of the twin island republic had created their very own world of everything, and were having an abundantly enchanting time in it. That was probably part of Trinidad’s allure, as I think it would be for any millennial. This is a space where we have shown clear indications of a capacity to build things and make great impact.

They were not only creating bands for Carnival, producing massive events, designing costumes, and creating major million-dollar entertainment and advertising brands. TT millennials were also making impact in politics and policy.

Similarly to the millennials with whom I grew up in Jamaica, it was clear that we were all on a generational journey of seeking to become more than our imagination would conjure. We are a generation fueled by deeper meaning, seeking adventure to live passionately.

Similar to the entrepreneurship of Karnival by Kandi owner Kandi King of Jamaica, TT has powerful young female entrepreneurs such as Immortelle Beauty owner Kathryn Nurse. These women from both ends of the region are making their passion into brands that continue to grow in their respective industries, providing world-class products and services.

I asked Nurse if being a millennial had anything to do with where she is today and the choices she made in her personal and professional life. She said, “I’m a bit of an older millennial, but I have always had an inherent understanding that I didn’t want to do things the traditional way. When I did decided what I wanted to do, I had the classic millennial sense of entitlement that I wouldn’t do anything else but that. That very strong sense of what I want translates to my lifestyle. And thankfully being naturally tuned into social media helps me promote both my brand and my lifestyle in a way that feels true to me!”

Ikenna Douglas, probably the most well-known millennial photographer/videographer of the Caribbean said, “Being a millennial has impacted my work in the form of the choice of work I choose to shoot, which wouldn’t be the preference of traditional photographers. Where the usual norm is doing weddings or corporate work, I much prefer high fashion creative and edgy type work.”

He said, “My choice for promotion is no promotion really. I tend to lean to letting my work speak for me and what you put into the universe would come back to you, with a plan of course.”

Muhammad Muwakil, lead vocalist of Freetown Collective, a band from TT known for its soothing and empowering messages said, being a millennial placed technology and everything at his fingertips, But he thinks it is something available to everyone. “For me I think being a millennial means being alive in a time of technological revolution, which has allowed us to view the universe in a way our fathers and mothers never could have,” Muwakil said.

Whether this is positive or a negative remains unseen, he said, and many questions about our evolution are yet unanswered. Muwakil believes we are on the brink of destroying many key resources and at the same time, ironically, are also on the brink of developing technologies that may save us from ourselves.

“I think our inward development has suffered. We love knowledge (technology) now, but our knowledge of love is fading. As communication evolves we are inevitably losing something as we gain much” he said.

As an artist he never wants to be the one to say the old times were so much better than the now. He said it is an overused rhetoric, generation after generation. “What I want to do is cherish and grow the best parts of us as we move forward, and create the tools through the inward technology of music and melody for us to remain connected to the core of what it means to be human and loving.”

The depth sought by millennials which they seek to inspire in others through their work is evident. The work of impactful creatives such as Freetown and Voice is similar to Jamaica’s Chronixx. Their work continue to promote unity, peace and love. Voice’s powerful song, Year for Love made waves and helped add elements of greater depth and meaning to a genre that was mostly stereotyped as feel-good Carnival music.

Even though 30 seems to have become the new 20, and millennials struggle to become homeowners while competing for jobs in a Bachelor’s degree saturated region, many of us continue to successfully chase and grasp our dreams while creating our own unique paths.