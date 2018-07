Man gunned down in Vegas

A 20-year-old man rumoured to be a member of a well-known gang was shot dead early this morning in Morvant.

At about 12.30 am, police received a report of gunshots being heard in Vegas, Caledonia, and sent officers of the North Eastern Division Task Force to the scene.

When they arrived, they found Tarique Finley, of Councilman Circular, 6th Avenue, Malick, with gunshot wounds.

He was taken to the Port of Spain General Hospital, but was declared dead on arrival.