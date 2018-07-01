Hunte credits coach for world record feat Ex-Hillview student makes powerlifting mark

Rondel Hunte sets an unofficial world record in the 105kg category at the 2017 National Powerlifting Championships held at Hillview College, Tunapuna.

RONDEL Hunte, who set a pair of world records at the 6th International Powerlifting Federation World Men’s Classic Championships in Calgary, Canada earlier this month, has credited his coach for playing a pivotal role in his success.

Hunte set new world standards in the bench press and total world records. In the Men’s Junior 105-kilogramme weight class, the 22-year-old Hunte registered lifts of 213.5k, in the bench press, and 883.5kg in the total/overall category.

“Honestly, I did have both records in mind because last year at the Pan American Championships I broke the deadlift record,” Hunte said. “So, I wanted to add another record to my name, so I can give (Trinidad) more recognition on the world stage. It’s definitely what I had in mind.”

According to Hunte, “My main inspirations, I would say, are definitely my father Ronald Hunte and my coach Sanjeev Teelucksingh.”

Asked how he got involved in the sport, he replied, “I was always strong, and everybody used to tell me that I’m strong. I went to Hillview College (and) I always used to win arm-wrestling tournaments.

My coach Teelucksingh used to go Hillview with me and after we left Hillview, we met up a year later at the gym. He told me that I could be great in powerlifting if it is I took it seriously. That’s how I got (more serious).”

The Cunupia resident reflected on his participation at the World Champs. “It was really (good) to see everybody from different countries stand up and show respect when the (national) anthem was playing,” said Hunte. “It was an (indescribable) feeling.”

Hunte, who trains at the Evolution Fitness Gym in Endeavour, Chaguanas, has been involved at the competitive level for the past four years.

His first major international event was the 2016 North American Championships in St Croix, United States Virgin Islands (USVI), where he was the overall winner in the 105kg weight class with 770kg.

A year later at the Pan American Championships in Orlando, Florida, US, he topped the field in the 105kg with a total of 865.5kg.

Looking ahead to the remainder of 2018, Hunte noted, “What I’m focusing on is the National Championships which will be coming off in November.”

He added, “I’ll (also) shift my focus away from powerlifting and I’m going to compete in Trinidad’s Strongest Man, which I actually won last year. I’m going to defend my title.”