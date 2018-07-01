Hawks, Parkites in two Republic League finals

A Petit Valley/Diego Martin player, left, competes against a Queen's Park opponent in a Republic Bank Youth League semifinal at Manny Ramjohn training field, Marabella, yesterday. PHOTO BY ANIL RAMPERSAD.

TRENDSETTER Hawks and Queen’s Park will battle for the Under-16 and Under-12 titles, when the finals of the Republic Bank Youth Football League takes place at the Hasely Crawford Stadium in Mucurapo, on Saturday.

The semifinals in the Under-12, Under-14 and Under-16 divisions were played at the Manny Ramjohn Stadium Training Field in Marabella, yesterday.

Hawks and Queen’s Park Blue will play for the Under-12 title after recording contrasting wins in the semifinals. Hawks eased to a 3-0 win over Point Fortin Youth FA. Zion Harley found the back of the net in the sixth minute, before Ryan Redellant scored in the 13th and 41st minutes to wrap up the victory for Trendsetter Hawks.

Queen’s Park Blue got a goal two minutes before the end to prevail 1-0 over San Juan Jabloteh. Addae Papponette got his name on the scoresheet in the 48th minute.

In the Under-14 category, Trincity Nationals edged FC Santa Rosa 2-1 to advance to the final. Joshua Batson and Riley Hill scored for Trincity and Joshua Walkers netted for FC Santa Rosa. In the other semifinal, Jaric Titans of Tobago needed penalty kicks to get past St Madeleine Strikers after the match ended 0-0. Titans won 4-3 on penalties.

In the Under-16 category, Trendsetter Hawks defeated FC Santa Rosa 2-0 to progress to the final with goals from Malachi Celestine (31st) and Jude-Anthony Johnson (56th). Hawks will face Queen’s Park in the final after the latter defeated Petit Valley/Diego Martin 2-0 with two goals from Zachary Welch in the 31st and 72nd minutes. What was impressive about the Queen’s Park victory was they played with 10 men from the end of the first half.