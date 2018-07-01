Forgetting about fear

Sandra Claudette Shears

VALDEEN SHEARS

Some came knowing what to expect, others were apprehensive, as they had heard a “bird-beak” like instrument was used to perform the non-surgical procedure.

Over 400 women braved inclement weather and visited the Women’s Centre, Mt Hope on June 16 to access the offer of free pap smears and other related services.

The midwives and nurses were tasked with the job of putting to rest any fears before the patients entered the examination rooms.

These reservations, noted one senior midwife, were expressed even by women who had given birth.

One of those women was Arima resident, Nikita Martin, 31.

“It’s not really being afraid, but it does get uncomfortable when the instrument is opened to take the sample. I made an appointment to do it years ago and found out instead I was pregnant, so it was cancelled and I was referred to the pre-natal clinic instead. I was so glad to hear it would be on a Saturday, so I could set aside time to come and not have to worry about it affecting work or my family,” said Martin.

Random questions were asked while women registered and awaited the calling of their respective numbers.

One woman asked if you had experienced menopause, if pap smears were still required.

“Of course. The female reproductive organs are such that infections that are not easily detectable can reside in the body and cause all sorts of adverse effects. Pap smears can detect these conditions and with treatment and follow-ups can eradicate them,” stated a senior midwife.

Another woman asked up to what age should women have the procedure done.

They were all informed that factors such as being sexually active and pre-disposition to cancer, entails regular pap smears.

“Even if you are a senior citizen, maybe not as sexually active as when younger, but there is a history of cancer in your family, then have them done. Leave it up to the doctors to tell you if you do not require it as often as once a year. Even with that recommendation, if during that period you feel or experience any oddities, unusual abdominal pains etc, then get it done. It could save your life,” advised the midwife.

“I am sorry I didn’t bring my mom, she is 76. But next time for sure. Having it on a Saturday is convenient for most women, because in the week is work, children, classes etc, but the doctors and nurses are right, we women, have to start taking better care of ourselves,” said St Augustine resident, Marilyn Gonzales, 60.

Fortunately, medical chief of staff Dr Randall Gooding noted, the response to the initiative is expected to see the Saturday services, an on-going element at the Women’s Centre, with the support of his “always willing” staff.

In addressing the crowded lobby, Health Minister Terrance Deyalsingh urged the women to “gift” themselves a pap smear for their birthdays.

However, for one woman, Deyalsingh’s recommendation came ten years too late.

Looking Good, But Feeling Ill:

Sandra Claudette Shears was 54 when she was first informed of the possibility that she had cancer.

She had gone through menopause a year earlier, so the onset of “periods” set off alarm bells in her head.

Shears visited a doctor, who did a pap smear, saw abnormal cells and promptly advised a “massive hysterectomy.

“It’s not like you need it (her womb) anyway,” the doctor had told her.

Maybe it was the doctor’s gentlest way of convincing her to have the life-altering surgery.

For the mother of three, it represented the beginning of the end of her “womanhood”.

She had been a single mother most of her life and had struggled to care for her daughters.

In fact, the monies to visit the doctors, came due to a lucrative job she had landed the year before. Despite this she hadn’t really focused on her health because she felt healthy.

She was often told that she looked good for her age, particularly as she was also a grandmother of eight. She took pride in walking tall, having a flat stomach, clean, firm skin and “no stretch marks”.

The Fear Factor:

My mother equated the word cancer with words like pain, bed-ridden, burden and death.

She decided instead that ignorance would be her bliss and opted not to have the hysterectomy. Less than a year later an onslaught of abdominal pains saw her back at her doctor’s office.

This time she had no choice, she was at Stage Two cervical cancer.

The first surgery was performed and it was discovered that the cells had spread to her bladder. Follow-up radiation could not be administered until a tear on her bladder was repaired.

All through mom’s hospital stay, she could be heard admonishing visitors to do their yearly pap smears.

“I wish I had listened. Please honey, do regular check-ups, don’t wait for pain or a bad feeling to force you to see a doctor ok,” she pleaded with me during visiting hours.

Almost a year later, she was back on the operating table.

The cancer had metastasised to Stage Four.

My mother died of kidney failure, due to aggressive cervical cancer, shortly after 11 pm on October 21, 2010.

A few years before her first surgery one of my closest friends was diagnosed with cancer and had a massive hysterectomy. She did follow-up radiation treatments and accessed medical care both here and abroad.

She is alive and is still in remission.

Last weekend the North Central Regional Health Authority (NCRHA) hosted a weekend pilot project focused on raising further awareness about pap smears and early detection regards cancer.

Social media was the vehicle from which the NCRHA urged women of all ages to access the Saturday service. The message went viral, according to one senior NCRHA media personnel.

Additional staff had to be called in and all patients were examined, in some instances referred to other clinics and given required prescriptions. Breast examinations were also offered. The initiative also included pre-counselling and referral counselling where necessary. The women were also informed of other services offered, including the availability of the vaccine to arrest the Human Papillomavirus (HPV).

HPV has been directly linked to the development of cervical cancer.

The mantra of the NCRHA is that “early detection saves lives”. That cancer is no longer a death knoll and the advances made in treatment across the world ensures that cervical cancer, through early detection, is in fact now curable.