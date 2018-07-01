Defence Force stickmen humiliate Notre Dame

DEFENCE FORCE inflicted a 9-0 humiliation on Notre Dame in a recent men’s clash, as the TT Hockey Board (TTHB) 2018 season continued at the National Hockey Centre, Tacarigua.

Marcus James notched a double for the Army/Coast Guard combination, in the 29th and 46th minutes, with Justin Beharry (39th and 42nd), Ashone Morales (41st and 50th) and Kirth Davis (45th and 55th) contributing a pair each. The other goal was scored by Dillon Francis in the 45th.

Defence Force didn't have things as easy in their next contest against Queen’s Park, but they battled to a 4-3 victory.

James (third and seventh) gave Defence Force a 2-0 lead but the Parkites stormed back courtesy a hat-trick from Jazareno Bell in the 10th, 20th an 22nd. There was a final twist to the tail as Neil Lashley equalised for Defence Force in the 42nd and Dylan Francis notched the winner in the 56th.

In another men’s match, Malvern got strikes from Teague Marcano (21st) and Daniel Byer (44th) as they defeated Petrotrin 2-1. Wayne Legerton pulled one back for Petrotrin in the 47th.

Jordan Vieira was on target in the 49th as Fatima edged Notre Dame 1-0, also in the men’s division.

Malvern rallied from a goal down to hammer Notre Dame 6-1 in a women’s fixture.

Teresa Lezama (15th and 39th) scored a pair for Malvern, with one goal apiece from Daniella Martin (31st), Krizia Layne (47th), Daniella Cabralis (48th) and Andrea Jackson (60th). Shantelle Garcia was the goal-getter for Notre Dame in the fifth minute.

Alana Lewis (28th) and Kristin Thompson (53rd) struck the backboard as Paragon got past Harvard Checkers in another women’s encounter.

In a lone veterans meeting, Defence Force were in a ruthless mood against Police as they romped to a 6-1 triumph.

Aaron McKenzie netted a pair in the 38th and 58th with ex-national player Roger Daniel (12th and 44th) also chipping in with a double. Kelly Ann Cox (20th) and Bertram Duncan (65th) were also on target for the Army/Coast Guard combination, with Nigel Carthy (50th) getting the consolation for the lawmen.