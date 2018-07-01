Blazers take Tobago netball Big 4 title

Former Tobago Netball League president Martha Archer presents Valdez Perez of Take Dat with a cheque for $3,000 after the team captured the Men’s Big Four Competition, at Shaw Park, last weekend.

LEAGUE champions and knockout finalists, Blazers I secured a comfortable 32-19 win over Police Alpha to capture the Tobago Netball League Division A Big Four title, at Shaw Park Netball Court last weekend.

The win saw Blazers’ first team secure their second title out of three this season. All successful teams in the various competitions were awarded monetary prizes following last Saturday’s action. Blazers took home more than any other team with $18,000.

In the other finals, SSS Crystals defeated Blazers III in the B Division final; Titans copped the Intermediate Division Big Four title with a 30-13 win over Police Bravo; Take Dat completed the hat-trick of titles with a comfortable 24-19 win over Police in the Men’s Division Big Four final.

The women’s A Division final saw a top team performance from Blazers despite a slew of misses from their best players. Blazers weren’t at their sharpest as they created almost twice as many chances as the losing team, yet scored only about half of the attempts.

Abeni Taylor was the top scorer among both teams with 19 goals from 36 attempts for Blazers. Lennecia Taylor helped out with nine goals from 16 tries, and Mauricia Nicholson only four from 14. For Police, Nikita Spencer was their top shooter with 15 goals from 25 shots.

In the Men’s Division final, which effectively brought the league to a close, Take Dat took their third title this season, thanks to the tireless efforts of Kernel Heath and Oral Belfon, both of whom scored 12 goals. Heath had 14 shots, while Belfon had 16.

Kerry McMillan led all scorers, but for the losing team, with 15 goals from 17 shots, followed by Davion Thomas who scored four from seven.

Perhaps the stand-out performer of the day came from goal attack Kelelicia George, who from 34 shots, scored 25 goals to help Titans to the Intermediate title, adding to their league title win.

In the B Division, Nyikna Thomas (9/19) and Adrianna St Hillaire (12/21) were the leaders for SSS Crystals in their comfortable win over Blazers III.

Apart from the prizes given to the winning teams, individual awards were handed out to MVPs and winners of a divisional shooting competition.

Sponsors for the league included the THA Division of Sport and Youth Affairs, Warner Construction Ltd, and several other individuals.