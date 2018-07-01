Bharath, new Angostura chairman

ONE week after Dr Rolph Balgobin resigned as Angostura chairman, the company has named attorney Terrence Bharath as the new head of the board of directors.

In a published press advertisement, the board said they looked forward to Bharath’s stewardship and to working with him towards the growth of the company. The board also thanked Balgobin for his dedicated service.

Balgobin announced his resignation last week at Angostura’s annual general meeting, where he said he would step down “at the end of July/early August” to give Government the option to appoint a new chairman, “exercising good governance.”

To the end of Balgobin’s term, he was embroiled in controversy around sexual harassment allegations by a female employee who was subsequently fired after investigations. His chairmanship was also marred by a $985 million debt from CLF, Angostura’s parent company.

In the company statement, Bharath said has appointment was an

achievement

which humbled him.

He said he was

cognisant of the need to preserve and grow the reach of the brand and as chairman he was duty bound to protect the image of the House of Angostura, and be appreciative of its employees while serving both the board and shareholders.

Bharath, an attorney for 30 years, has been a board member of Unit Trust Corporation for 18 years. He also sits on the boards of Home Construction Ltd, CL Marine Ltd, Colfire Ltd, Caribbean Petrochemical Manufacturing Ltd, Trincity Commercial Centre Ltd, Plaza Development Ltd, Eastern Commercial Lands Ltd, Tobago Plantations Ltd, Community Management Ltd and Mariners Haven Ltd. Bharath is also a tutor at Hugh Wooding Law School.