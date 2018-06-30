World Cup bites

WORLD Cup fever has hit epidemic proportions as we inch closer to the final round. We are all aware that we as a football nation plan our days around the games. Weekends will find many home-based World Cup limes and of course, lots of delightful snacks to accompany those drinks. Next lime why not try some home-made snacks, all affordable, easy to prepare and bold on flavours with underlying Spanish Caribbean influences! Happy weekend!

Black-eyed pea fritters

1 lb black eyed peas, boiled and drained (about 20 minutes)

4 clove garlic

1 hot pepper, seeded and chopped

1 small red onion, chopped

2 tbs flour

1 tsp salt

1 tsp chili powder

1 tsp baking powder

Coconut oil for frying

Filling:

1 small red onion, thinly sliced

1 tbs ginger, chopped

2 cloves garlic, chopped

1 hot pepper, seeded and chopped

4 ozs shrimp, peeled and deveined

1 tbs coconut oil

2 small tomatoes, chopped

1 tbs chopped chadon beni

juice 1 lime

hot pepper sauce to serve

Make the filling by placing the onion, ginger, garlic, pepper, and some salt into food processor.

Purée until smooth. Heat the oil in a frying pan and pour the purée into it.

Fry for 5 mins or until cooked through. Add the shrimp, tomatoes and chadon beni. Squeeze in the lime and add salt to taste. Cook for 3 mins, or until the shrimps have cooked through. Remove from heat.

Put peas into a food processor with the garlic and pepper. Purée until smooth. Scrape into a bowl and add the onion, flour, salt, chili powder and baking powder. Mix and roll into 16 balls. Roll balls in more flour.

Heat oil in a wok or non-stick frying pan. Add balls and fry until golden and crisp, about 4-5 mins.

Drain and repeat until finished. Slice the fritters open down the centre and spoon the shrimp filling in. Serve with hot sauce.

Serves 8

Note: Drain peas well to ensure they are not sticky when pureed, try not to cook until too mushy this will lead to the fritter being hard to handle.

Cassava flour empanadas

2 cups cassava /yucca flour

½ cup all-purpose flour

1 tsp salt

1/3 cup softened butter

Cool water to mix

1 lb ground beef or chicken

1 tsp ground garlic

1 tsp chili powder

1 tsp ground cumin

1 tsp salt

2 tbs vegetable oil

1 small onion chopped

2 tbs Portugese thyme or marjoram

1 tbs Spanish thyme, chopped

Beef

Season beef with garlic, chili powder, cumin and salt. Heat oil in a sauté pan, add onion and sauté until fragrant and translucent add beef and cook until brown.

Add Portuguese thyme and cook for a few minutes more. Add the chopped Spanish thyme and add to beef, stir well. Remove from heat; turn out into a shallow bowl, chill.

Pastry

Combine the flours with salt and butter; rub the butter in with your fingers until a mealy consistency is achieved. Add water gradually and knead to a soft dough. Wrap and chill for 1 hour. Roll out dough to ¼-inch thick, stamp out 3-inch rounds. Place 1 tbs filling onto the bottom centre of each round and fold the top portion over the lower portion, covering the meat, seal with a little water. Heat some coconut oil in a frying pan, fry empanadas until golden and cooked through.

Makes about 12

Arepa coins with spicy shrimp and avocado cream

Arepa coins:

2 cups yellow cornmeal

2 cups hot water

½ cup butter

Vegetable oil to fry

Combine butter with cornmeal and rub into flour.

Add water and knead to a soft dough.

Roll to ½-inch thickness and stamp out 1½-2 inch diameter pieces.

Preheat oil in frying pan and shallow-fry until golden and cooked, about 5 minutes, drain and serve topped with the following topping.

Spread some avocado cream onto an arepa coin, top with one shrimp.

Continue until all shrimp and avocado are used up. Serve immediately.

Makes about 20

Spicy shrimp:

½ tsp ground allspice

½ tsp ground nutmeg

½ tsp ground cinnamon

½ tsp chili powder

2 cloves garlic, minced

½ tbs fresh lime juice

Salt and freshly ground black pepper to taste

1½ lbs medium sized shrimp (about 20), peeled and deveined

In a bowl combine all the dried spices, add garlic, lime juice, and rum. Stir well to combine. Add salt and pepper to taste.

Rub marinade onto shrimp, cover and refrigerate. Let marinate for about 30 minutes at most.

Preheat broiler and place shrimp in a shallow glass-baking dish lightly oiled with olive oil.

Broil for 3 minutes per side or until pink and slightly curled. Remove.

For the avocado cream:

1 avocado, mashed

½ tbs lime juice

1 clove garlic, minced

½ tsp Dijon mustard

½ tsp cumin

Salt and freshly ground pepper to taste

Mash avocado, add other ingredients and stir to a creamy consistency. Refrigerate until ready for use.

