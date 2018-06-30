‘Woman of unquestionable integrity’ Former Naps Girls principal laid to rest

Tammitha Shaw, left, and Mavis Lee Wah in The Importance of Being Earnest with the San Fernando Theatre Workshop 1994. Lee Wah's funeral was held on June 30 at the Susamachar Presbyterian Church, San Fernando.

JAMAICAN-BORN Trinidadian actress Mavis Lee Wah was a woman with an unquestionable integrity. Lee Wah was an extraordinary actress, outstanding teacher and committed to both roles.

This was according to family members and friends who yesterday said their final farewells at her funeral held at the Susamachar Presbyterian Church, San Fernando. Lee Wah died last Sunday. She was the wife of popular San Fernando-based playwright/director James Lee Wah.

Principal of the Naparima Girls High School Carolyn Bally-Gosine, in her tribute, said Lee Wah always displayed grace, dignity and compassion.

Bally-Gosine said Lee Wah was admired by all for her conduct, mannerism, dress code and grace. “She was passionate, soft spoken and intelligent.” Bally-Gosine recalled that at a very young age, Lee Wah knew what she wanted to be and her passions were teaching and acting.

“She would always share her memories of her early childhood in Jamaica with her students at the Naparima Girls High School. She would tell them of how she lined rows of stones, old pieces of wood, mangoes and would pretend to teach them.”

Bally-Gosine said Lee Wah would always emphasise how she loved to play school during her childhood.

Bally-Gosine said Lee Wah joined the teaching staff of the Naparima Girls High School in 1957 and taught French, English and Drama. “She loved teaching English and French, but Drama was one of her babies.

“She was gifted and experienced as a dramatist. She worked diligently to train the girls so they could perform to their highest standards.”

Lee Wah also directed her own versions of popular musicals such as Viva Mexico, South Pacific and My Fair Lady.

She served as vice principal at Naparima Girls for twenty years and was appointed principal in 1984.

Delivering the eulogy, actor David Sammy described Le Wah as an outstanding actress. “She was always prepped in her ability to engage a play. She was a brilliant woman.”

The service was officiated by Reverend Joy Abdul-Mohan. Lee Wah was cremated at Guides Funeral Home.