TT juniors swing for glory despite setbacks

(From left) Director of TT Golf Association and national junior coach Chris Harries poses with junior golfers Ryan Peters, Reyaz Ranadan, Justin Kublalsingh, Dravid Bhim and Serena McKenzie at Millennium Lakes Golf and Country Club, Trincity.

THIS country’s top junior golfers have committed themselves to representing with pride and distinction despite having to fund most of their way to regional competitions.

Because of economic uncertainty, national and prospective athletes continue to be affected by the reduction in corporate sponsorship and government funding.

Golf in TT has been also affected despite its perception as a sport practised primarily by society’s elite. That has not been the case since golf has been expanded to a sport rife with talent and competition in all age groups.

The TT Golf Association’s (TTGA) plans for local and foreign competitions have been particularly hampered by the withdrawal of long-time sponsor, Republic Bank, as well as the removal of subventions by the Sport Company of TT.

Ryan Peters and Serena Mackenzie, two of TT’s most experienced junior golfers, were recently named captain of TT’s respective boys and girls teams for the 31st Caribbean Amateur Junior Golf Championships which takes place at the Caymanas Golf and Country Club and Jamaica Pegasus Hotel from Wednesday to Friday in Jamaica.

They lead a contingent of 14 players to compete in three boys and three girls divisions. Apart from Dravid Bhim, who received $5,000 in sponsorship from the American Chamber of Commerce (AmCham), all other golfers on the TT team secured their own airfare though their families and private fund-raising initiatives.

According to TTGA director of golf and team’s coach Chris Harries, the association received $5,000 from Guardian General to assist at the Junior Championships, and Caribbean Airlines (CAL) has agreed to waive extra luggage fees for the players’ equipment. Harries said several companies have offered support through pledges, and as such, the TTGA is moving ahead with their plans for the Junior Golf Championships with the expectation that the pledges will materialise.

WE HAVE THE POTENTIAL

Mackenzie, three time defending winner of the Republic Bank National Junior Golf Championships, has kept her focus on the course.

“We have a lot of potential on the girls’ side, I think,” she said. “And, it’s pulling that mental focus and digging deep when you’re in a tough situation and just dealing with the pressure (that will pull us through).”

Mackenzie will compete in the Girls 18-and-Under division with Karina Matabadal, and will also captain her younger team-mates, Yeji Lee, Azariah Joseph (Girls 14-15); Chloe Ajodha and Caylynn Hosein (Girls 11-13).

“For myself, I expect that I will try my best on every shot and I’m hoping that my game will come together for the tournament so that I play well,” she said. “I wish the same thing for my team and that they make themselves proud of how they performed.”

Among her proudest feats is the capturing the women’s side of the Republic Bank National Open Championships two years ago on the last hole, which allowed her an entrance to the Junior British Open in Scotland and the Duke Of York Young Champions trophy in England in September that same year.

Peters, who will compete in the Boys 18-and Under division along with Brandon Matabadal and a debutant from Tobago in Reyaz Rambaran, is excited and ready to captain a national team for the first time.

The other players on the boys team include Bhim, Jean-Marc Chevrotiere and Justin Kublalsingh (Boys 14-15), Zico Correia and Chris Richards Jnr (Boys 11-13).

The 14-member TT team will challenge 100 athletes from regional neighbours in Barbados, Dominican Republic, US Virgin Islands, Bahamas, Cayman Islands, host Jamaica and others.

From there, the TT duo of Peters and Mackenzie will continue training for another competition for which they were selected – the 62nd Caribbean Amateur Golf Championships, which takes place in Cayman Islands from July 31 - August 3.

Standing at six feet, three inches, Peters will make his debut as the boys team captain at the Jamaica competition next week.

The recent graduate of Saddlebrook Prep, a sporting academy in Florida, also opts for a practical and unassuming approach when gauging the team’s preparedness for the Jamaica competition.

“Golf is a very unpredictable game, so it’s better to have no expectations,” he said following the team’s training at Millennium Golf Course in Trincity, last Sunday.

“But, I still hope to put in a solid performance.”

Peters finished third among the non professionals at the recent 111th National Open Golf Championships and has a heap of accolades to his name from his time at Saddlebrook.

He too has had to dig deep to participate at the junior and open competitions in the absence of corporate sponsorship, yet he remains optimistic about his future in golf. “(In spite of the lack of sponsors), I want to turn professional, follow my college career and tour the world playing the sport,” he said.

He added that he was pleased to be included in the team to compete in the Caribbean Open later in July. “(I am) very excited (to be part of the senior team) and extremely confident in the amount of preparation I have put in for the event.”

Last year, the Caribbean Amateur Junior Championships was hosted by the TTGA with the TT hosts finishing second among the teams.

Sachin Kumar was TT’s top junior at the regional junior competition winning the 18 and Under division. He will also join Peters and Mackenzie for the bigger competition in the Cayman Islands.