Siparia police station operating ‘as normal’ despite TB scare

ALTHOUGH officials from the County Medical Officer of Health (CMOH) declared the Siparia police station is safe for occupation, some police are not convinced.

Yesterday the station operated “as normal” and was not closed as some police had suggested. This is considering that two policemen are infected with tuberculosis (TB).“Police have to work in any condition, that is how it is. Although health officials sanitised the area, we still think that everyone should be tested. This is serious business. We don’t know who is next,” said a policeman.

Police had reported the matter to the CMOH and officials gave advice on public health and occupational health and safety issues.

Last Saturday a policeman fell ill, and doctors confirmed he had TB. He is still at the Caura Hospital. Days later a colleague fell ill but he is not warded.