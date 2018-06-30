Sawh wins FLOW SSCL Cricketer of the Year

OFF TO CANADA: Secondary School cricketers selected to go on a tour of Canada pose with members of the management team, officials from sponsor FLOW and the president of the Secondary Schools Cricket League.

SHUNELLE Sawh was named Cricketer of the Year at the FLOW Secondary Schools Cricket League awards held Thursday at the Chaguanas Borough Corporation Auditorium.

Sawh of Holy Faith Convent, Couva was given the nod ahead of four other girls for her batting display during the season.

The other nominees vying for the award were Jesse Ferdinand (Holy Name Convent), Hema Mahabir (Holy Faith Convent), Geneilia Juppy (Barrackpore East Secondary) and Shalini Samaroo (Barrackpore East Secondary).

A special award was given to Shania Abdool for earning selection on the TT women’s senior team this year.

FLOW sponsors boys tournaments but places emphasis on the development of girls cricket through the hosting of the girls under-16 and girls hard ball competitions.

A 15-member girls team was also selected for a tour of Canada from August 11-21 later this year.

HONOUR ROLL:

Cricketer of the Year - Shunelle Sawh (Holy Faith Convent)

Cricketers of the Year - Jesse Ferdinand (Holy Name Convent); Shunelle Sawh (Holy Faith Convent); Hema Mahabir (Holy Faith Convent); Geneilia Juppy (Barrackpore East Secondary); Shalini Samaroo ( Barrackpore East Secondary).

BOYS UNDER-15 ZONAL WINNERS

North Zone – Fatima College

East Zone – St Augustine Secondary School

Central Zone – Vishnu Boys Hindu College

South West Zone – Penal Secondary School

GIRLS UNDER-16

ZONAL WINNERS

North Zone – Blanchisseuse Secondary

Central Zone – Holy Faith Convent

South Zone – Barrackpore East Secondary School

South West – Vessigny Secondary School

South East – Rio Claro West Secondary School

NATIONAL WINNERS

Girls Hardball – South Zone (champion); Central Zone (second place)

Girls Under-16 – Barrackpore East Secondary (champion); Holy Name Convent (second place)

Boys T10 – Shiva Boys Hindu College (champion); Carapicahima East Secondary (second place)

SPECIAL AWARDS

Hat-trick – Daylia Alexander 5-17 vs East in the semifinals

National Senior Team Selection – Shania Abdool.