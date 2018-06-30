Petrotrin investigates fake diesel tanker

The Petrotrin refinery: Photo: Jeff Mayers

STATE-owned Petrotrin confirmed today that investigations are ongoing into the illegal storage of diesel in a separate compartment from the designated storage area on a truck operated by a private contractor.

On Thursday, company officials called in the fraud squad of the Trinidad and Tobago Police Service when an employee of the contractor drove the truck into Pointe-a-Pierre refinery to refill diesel. Police said that they were called in to inquire as to why the truck's tank appears to have a separate compartment attached to it.

Newsday was told that suspicions rose about the measurement of diesel pumped being compromised. However, Newsday was told by an official of Petrotrin yesterday that the company's security personnel and not the fraud squad, is continuing investigations.