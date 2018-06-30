No sign of Sharday

THREE days after Sharday Emmanuel left her Mamoral home to go to Chaguanas, her worried family are still searching for her.

Speaking to Newsday today, Sharday's mother Marilyn Emmanuel said the family has received no information about her whereabouts.

Sharday was last seen leaving her Mamoral #1, Caparo home around 10.30 am on Wednesday.

The nursing assistant told her boyfriend she was using her day off to go to Chaguanas to collect something.

Emmanuel told Newsday Sharday's phone has been switched off since Wednesday.

A report was made to the Brasso Police Station on Wednesday evening.

Anyone with information about Sharday's whereabouts is being urged to contact her family at 282-7971, 665-3268 or any police station.