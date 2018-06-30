Man found dead had stroke

An autopsy on the body of a 92-year-old man, found in an empty lot in Marabella on Wednesday, has shown he died from a stroke.

The body of Clement Clunis of Montique Street, Vistabella, was found by police who responded to an anonymous tip around 6.30pm.

Police went to the lot on the Southern Main Road close to Bike Inn and found Clunis’ body.

An autopsy at the Forensic Science Centre in St James yesterday revealed Clunis suffered from hypertension, which led to the stroke.