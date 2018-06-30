Killer bee victim remembered for decorating bull cart

HARRY NO MORE: Imtiaz “Harry” Khan stands on a cart pulled by his bull Legend. Khan died on Wednesday after being stung by killer bees.

THE heartbreaking death of Imtiaz Khan has shattered, not only his family but also, the entire community of Williamsville and environs.

Khan died on Wednesday at about 9 pm, days after about 50 killer bees stung him while he was bulldozing land near his home.

Fondly called “Harry”, he operated a fruit and vegetable stall for over 25 years. He was also known for decorating his bull cart to celebrate auspicious events in the community, such as weddings, Independence Day and Indian Arrival Day. Two years ago, the bull, Legend, died.

Khan’s daughter Selena said yesterday, “Legend was tame, and he was always part of the celebrations. Dad loved those things. He was really the most loving dad to me. I cannot believe he would not be here anymore. He did everything possible to make me the happiest girl alive. I don’t know what I will do without him.”

On Saturday night he regained consciousness for a moment. He was unable to speak but opened his eyes. Relatives said health officials sprayed the bees.

Khan’s funeral took place yesterday afternoon under Muslim rites and he was buried at the Eccles Village public cemetery for burial.