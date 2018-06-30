Kamla: AG can access people’s info

Opposition Leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar at a sitting of the Lower House on June 22. FILE PHOTO

OPPOSITION Leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar described as “dangerous” a provision in the Anti-Terrorism (Amendment) Bill where the attorney general could request information from the Financial Intelligence Unit (FIU), and suggested the power be moved to the independent Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP).

Attorney General Faris Al-Rawi, however, said what the Opposition was suggesting rewriting the Constitution and were “playing politics with nonsense.”

The issue arose during the committee stage of the bill in the House of Representatives on Friday. Persad-Bissessar and the Opposition proposed an amendment where the FIU would furnish the DPP with information instead of the AG. Al-Rawi, in response, said the AG was the prescribed creature in law to do civil listings.

“The DPP does not have the constitutional authority to conduct civil litigation.”

He said the Opposition was suggesting a complete, total and inexplicable reversal of the law which was implemented 14 years ago and under the previous administration.

“We cannot in those circumstances support recommendations from our learned colleagues.”

Oropouche East MP Dr Roodal Moonilal said the Opposition was very concerned about encroachment and the information from the FIU could be abused. He said the AG should have another office holder undertake the work related to gathering information.

Chaguanas West MP Ganga Singh said there was too much power in the hands of the AG.

Persad-Bissessar said the AG could ask the FIU to provide information on the member for Laventille West (Fitzgerald Hinds) or the MP for Diego Martin North East (Colm Imbert) for example.

“It is a sharp instrument for a political appointee to obtain information on everyone’s private business.”

She said the designated competent officer should be the DPP who was more insulated and had a more independent role. “The potential for abuse is tremendous.”

Communications Minister Stuart Young said, however, this would put the DPP in a potential conflict position and added it was the previous administration that “fattened” the powers of the AG.

Al-Rawi said the law called for the FIU to furnish the AG with relevant material and the AG would be asking for information for a court under due process.

“There is no fishing expedition here.”

He said the Opposition were entering into a very dangerous realm of constitutional confusion.

“I am on my figurative knees asking you to treat with this in parameters of reason.”

The Opposition amendment went to a division and lost 17 to 21 with no abstentions.