Gun and ammo found in Laventille

A 12 gauge shotgun with 150 rounds of ammunition and a hand grenade was found in Upper Wharton Street, Laventille at around midnight last night.

Members of the inter-agency task force strike team received an anonymous tip. They were told the weapons were hidden in an abandoned house and visited the area where they made the seizure.

No arrests have been made in connection with the find. The police said they may be weapons stored for an impending hit on a rival gang.