Deyalsingh: Siparia police station safe

Health Minister Terrence Deyalsingh.

HEALTH Minister Terrence Deyalsingh on Friday said members of the public have “little or no chance” of contracting tuberculosis (TB), should they go to the Siparia Police Station.

Speaking in the House of Representatives, Deyalsingh explained that since Monday, the station has been sanitised.

He also said it takes two weeks to get the result of a particular test to determine the presence of TB.

Responding to a question from Fyzabad MP Dr Lackram Bodoe, Deyalsingh said TB is contracted mainly through close, prolonged contact with an infected individual.

Although officials from the County Medical Officer of Health (CMOH) declared the station safe for occupation, some police are not convinced.

Last Saturday, a policeman fell ill, and doctors confirmed he had TB. He is still at the Caura Hospital. Days later a colleague fell ill but he is not warded.

“Although health officials sanitised the area, we still think that everyone should be tested. This is serious business.

“We don’t know who is next,” said a policeman. The station operated “as normal” and was not closed on Friday.