Call for films on mental health

IN its mission to promote mental health awareness, the MindWise Project is seeking submissions of both short and feature-length films/animations, experimental, narrative and documentary works inclusive of interactive multimedia and films made on smartphones.

The selected films and animations will serve as catalysts for awareness, empathy, solitary and critical discussion at MindWise events, a media release said. "The content should responsibly explore the complexity of mental disorders (and) fictional and lived experiences," the release said.

Topics can include suicide, PTSD, depression, anxiety, ADHD; access to support and treatment; stigma and discrimination; policy and implementation, among others.

The MindWise Project is a collective of mental health professionals, content creators and curators who have come together as a non-profit organisation to focus on improving access to mental health resources, the release said.

The project’s lead curator is Arnaldo James, who stressed the importance of centring Caribbean experiences with mental health.

“As such, with this initiative we are leveraging the power of film to educate, inspire and connect people,” James said.

The deadline for all submissions for films and animations is July 2. Submissions are free and film-makers and animators can submit at www.mindwisett.org/submissions.

For more info: mindwisett.org or the MindWise A Mental Health Project Facebook Page.