Battle for Barataria Candidates on hustings for July 16 by-election

July 16th’s local government by-elections in Barataria and Belmont East are being heavily campaigned by the ruling People’s National Movement (PNM) and Opposition United National Congress (UNC), but the Progressive Empowerment Party (PEP) is not daunted about its chances in the polls.

The by-elections came about with the deaths of Barataria councillor Pernell Bruno, on July 8, and Belmont East councillor Darryl Rajpaul, on November 19, 2017, who were both PNM representatives.

There are currently 13,454 electors registered to vote in the by-elections, according to the Election and Boundaries Commission. Barataria falls under the districts of the San Juan/Laventille Regional Corporation and Belmont East is part of the Port of Spain City Corporation.

Sunday Newsday today reviews the candidates for Barataria– Kimberly Small (PNM), Sharon Maraj-Dharam (UNC) and Christoph Samlal (PEP), and will focus on the Belmont East candidates next week.