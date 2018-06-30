2 shot at Icacos beach lime

TWO men are at hospital after being shot during a beach party in Icacos on last night.

According to police, Darrien Shneder, 24 and Rigel Dookie, 22 were among a group of approximately 80 people liming on Icacos beach around 8.30 pm when gunshots rang out. Shneder was shot in the head and Dookie was shot in the shoulder.

Both men were taken to San Fernando General Hospital were they are listed in stable condition.

Police say no one saw who fired the shots and investigations are continuing.