Two revolvers recovered, two men arrested after shoot-out

SOUTHERN Division police arrested two men, and recovered two revolvers and some ammunition, during an exercise in Marabella.

Members of the Southern Division Task Force were on mobile patrol in Bayshore, when they noticed two men.

When the men saw the police they ran away.

While running, one of the men dropped a Ruger revolver loaded with six rounds of .357 ammunition. Police chased after the men but the second man shot at the police. Police officers returned fire, and shot him in his right leg.

The injured man was taken to hospital, and is now warded under police guard in a stable condition. The man who dropped the firearm was also arrested, and was taken to the Marabella police station, waiting to be charged.