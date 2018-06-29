TT U-20 footballers prepare for CAC Games

National Under 20 footballers train at the Ato Boldon Stadium in Couva.

TT’s Under-20 men’s footballers are currently engaged in preparations for next month’s Central American and Caribbean (CAC) Games in Colombia.

Among the players working under coach Russell Latapy is TT senior team defender Triston Hodge – one of three senior players allowed to participate in the Under-21 competition.

TT are in Group A alongside hosts Colombia, Costa Rica and Honduras.

TT U-20 midfielder John Paul Rochford is anticipating the forthcoming fixtures, saying it would serve as worthwhile preparation for the CONCACAF U-20 World Cup qualifiers in November.

“Things are going well. The team (Latapy) has selected for the CAC Games has the core of the squad that he wants to participate in the World Cup qualifiers. So once we stick together and continue training as a unit then we will be ready for the games,” Rochford said.

His captain Jayden Prowell is also remaining focused.

“Things are shaping pretty well. Everyone is working really hard and digesting the knowledge that the coaches are trying to impart upon us. We are eager to play these games,” said the North East Stars striker.