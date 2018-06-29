Tributes to south-based actress,teacher Mavis Lee Wah

TRIBUTES to the late Mavis Lee Wah continue to pour in from people in the performing arts. The Jamaican-born actress and former Naparima Girls principal died on Sunday at around 9am. The wife of San Fernando-based playwright/director James Lee Wah, she led a colourful life.

She acted in and directed plays written by her husband, the founder of the National Drama Association. Triston Wallace, vice president of NDATT, was on his way to the Lee Wahs’ home the morning she died.

“I have been speaking with (Mavis) Lee Wah over the telephone and her voice was energised and she seemed to be in high spirits,” Wallace said, adding that the news of her death came as a great shock. Veteran actor Nigel Scott said he knew Lee Wah quite well and her passing was a great blow. South-based playright Zeno Constance said she was a true pioneer and a giant in the field of theatre

Michael Cherrie described her as a tireless warrior. Rhoma Spencer said she could visualise Lee Wah in a production of The Importance of Being Earnest. Wallace said NDATT is grateful for Lee Wah’s contribution to theatre.

Her funeral takes place tomorrow at 2 pm at the Susamachar Presbyterian Church, San Fernando followed by cremation at Guide’s Funeral Home.