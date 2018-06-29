Breaking
Saturday 30 June 2018
Three ganja fields destroyed in Toco

ONE day after destroying more than $13 million worth of marijuana in Toco on Wednesday, three more fields with plants estimated to be worth $4.2 million dollars were found and destroyed on Thursday in the same area. According to the police in a release yesterday, members of the Organised Crime and and Intelligence Unit (OCIU), accompanied by the Eastern Division Task Force, Air Support Unit and Defence Force, went into the forest at Mission Village, where they found the three fields with about 4200 fully-grown trees. Police also found three kilogrammes of cured marijuana and destroyed it.

